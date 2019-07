Drink plenty of water – 2 to 4 glasses per hour, depending on level of activity

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Prevent sunburn by applying sunscreen if you must be outside (SPF 15 or higher)

Wear loose, lightweight and light colored clothing

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks that cause dehydration

Take a cool shower or go swimming

Wear a ventilated hat, such as straw or mesh

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles

Go to air-conditioned spaces such as a mall, library, or community center

Use caution with electric fans; they create air flow and a sense of comfort, but do not lower body temperature.

Our area is expecting extreme heat and humidity Friday, July 19 - Saturday, July 20 with temperatures possibly reaching 100 degrees.. These extreme temperatures can be dangerous to health. Take the following precautions:Infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill, have chronic medical conditions and/ or on certain medications.. Check out our Preparedness Page.prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by checking on people in your community during periods of extreme heat and, if needed, offering to drive them to an air-conditioned location. A/C is the number one protective factor against heat-related illness and death, according to the CDC.is most serious. Signs and symptoms include an extremely high body temperature above 103 degrees; hot, dry, red skin; rapid pulse; loss of alertness; confusion; rapid and shallow breathing and unconsciousness. Heatstroke is a medical emergency and you should call 911 immediately.is a milder form of heat related illness and is characterized by heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and vomiting, cool clammy skin, fainting.If you see someone showing these symptoms, move the person to a cool place, loosen their clothes and apply cool, wet cloths.Additional links:For general information: TompkinsCountyNY.gov/health/summer/heat National Weather Service heat safety tips: weather.gov/safety Red Cross heat safety tips: RedCross.org: How to prepare for emergencies National Weather Service Ithaca forecast page: weather.gov/bgm Visit the Health Department online, TompkinsCountyNY.gov/health