The applicant submitted an aerial view looking west, showing the property across the street from Rogue's harbor inn.

v15i28

The Lansing Town planning Board approved a site plan Monday for a shed display on East Shore Drive across the street from Rogue's Harbor Inn. Quality Sheds owner Dale Martin told the board 25 to 30 portable sheds will be displayed on 1.8 acres of the largely unattended lot, displayed around the dilapidated Pit Stop building that has been deteriorating since that business closed. Martin, whose business is located in Scipio Center, said a sales person may meet a potential customer on the lot from time to time, but it would generally be unattended. As sheds are sold they will be replaced with new ones."We're proposing to put some sheds on this vacant lot," Martin said. "We had a meeting where there was some concern about access. We can put some railroad ties to limit access, and have some parking spaces. But it's basically just a display with a sign, and information on the sheds to direct people to our main office in Scipio Center."The Pit Stop building has been deteriorating since it close, and the property has become partially overgrown. Planning board members expressed some concern about carefully delineating the entry point to prevent the current trend of motorists and truckers pulling onto the property to use their phones or using the property as a rest stop. A July 16 letter from the NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to property owner Marion George said railroad ties could be placed as barriers along East Shore Drive as long as they are not placed in the NYSDOT right of way.The plan proposes to clean up the property, but not to demolish the Pit Stop building,which would be partially hidden by the sheds on display. The property owner, Marion George, was asked whether he has plans for taking the building down."I have a couple of different corporations that are interested in the property," he said. "They're ready to take care of the whole thing once they make up their mind to go forward. They have a lot of stores. One has 76 car dealerships that are very busy. So if they do take it they're going to take it down. If they don't take the property than I'm going to take it down."Rogue's Harbor Inn owner Eileen Stout objected to the plan. In 2009 her inn was accepted by the United States Park Service on the National Register of historic Places. Originally called the 'Central Exchange Hotel' when it was built in 1830, the inn has been used as a hotel, department store, restaurant, and country club. Stout sold the inn in late 2015, but reclaimed it last month. George's property is the view from the front porch of the Inn."The particular property in question has been neglected for some time," she said. "I think that's bothersome for the Town of Lansing in general. I consider that corner to be the gateway to Lansing, and it is on the Cayuga Scenic Byway. That being said, I'm not sure that a display of storage sheds is the appropriate use for the gateway to the town. I would like to see something happen there. I just don't think that's the appropriate use."Planning Board member Deborah Trumbull noted that the proposal is an allowed use under current zoning law."I don't disagree with the idea that that is a gateway location, but if something is in use it always looks better than when it's not being used at all," added Planning Board member Larry Sharpsteen. "If something is actually in use and people see that there's a piece of property there that could be used, than chances are greater that something is going to happen. You've got to start someplace."Planning Board member Lin Davidson said he had visited the Scipio Center facility and was impressed with the plantings around the lot. He said that similar landscaping could make the Lansing lot more attractive, while acknowledging that the shed display proposal is not a permanent proposal."If you could dig some holes that are big enough I think it would really dress up South Lansing," he said. "Your outfit up there looks great."After discussion the Planning Board approved the final site plan unanimously with four conditions: no permanent structures can be built; the site plan approval will expire in three years; the applicant must obtain a sign permit; and site improvements must include a 60 foot entrance to the parking lot delineated by railroad ties, boulders, or split rail fencing, and the parking lot must be delineated with ample room for cars to maneuver.