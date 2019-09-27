"Pastor Alison,

Even though I am not a member of LUMC, I wanted to share my support for reconciling ministries and the inclusion of all children of God into the Church. Regardless of sexual orientation. It is not our place to pass judgement or to implement our own interpretation of the scripture. But the one thing that the Bible makes very clear is that we are to love one another and to share his word. I don't see how we, as Christians, can do that if we are limiting people's access to the Church. As a non-member, I know my vote wouldn't count even if we were in church tomorrow, but I do hope that there is an overwhelming amount of support from the congregation tomorrow.

God bless,

Joe Cox"