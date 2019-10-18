v15i39

Since the discovery of hydrilla at Finger Lakes Marine’s marina in early August, a region-wide team of experts has developed a rapid response plan for treatment, in cooperation with the owners of Finger Lakes Marine Service LLC and public agencies. A team from Solitude Lake Management LLC applied Harpoon Granular, a copper-based herbicide, Wednesday, to five acres within the enclosed marina area and an adjacent linked small pond."The treatment was completed yesterday morning by 11am," Glenn Sullivan of Solitude Lake Management said Thursday. "Only the Finger Lakes Marina and adjacent pond was treated, not the park marina. That treatment went well and without issues. I’m on my way to Ithaca now to collect the 24 hour post-treat samples."The team conducted water quality monitoring to ensure that treatment concentrations are at or below the state standards set by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Supplemental water quality tests will be carried out by the Department of Health (Tompkins County) to ensure that the Bolton Point public drinking water supply is not impacted. Area residents and businesses have been notified, and warning signs posted at adjacent areas.The Myers-area infestation was reported during the last week of August by members of the Racine-Johnson Aquatic Ecologists team, who found hydrilla fragments and rooted plants throughout the marina area. These findings were reinforced by an August 29 survey by Kate Des Jardin of the Finger Lakes Institute and members of the Finger Lakes PRISM (Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Managements)’s hydrilla team. The adjacent Myers Park public launch, beach area, and mouth of Salmon Creek remain free of hydrilla.Following successful treatment over several years to eradicate hydrilla from Cayuga Lake’s south end, this invasive aquatic plant has been found in several locations this summer including at the Cornell University Merrill Family Sailing Center and near the mouth of Cayuga Inlet, both in Ithaca. Monitoring and treatment continue at other sites – offshore of Stewart Park (Ithaca); Don’s Marina (Town of Genoa); and offshore of Aurora (Town of Ledyard).