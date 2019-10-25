|Click on the photos above to read each candidate's interview.
Last week we featured the interviews of the two Town Supervisor Candidates. This week we have the Town Board candidate interviews, while continuing to make last week's interviews easily available. All the interviews will be easy to find through election day. Click on the photos above to read each candidate's responses.
|Important note: The Star was not able to interview Andra Benson due to extenuating circumstances in her available time (click on her image for an explanation and her 2015 interview).
My hope is that these comparative interviews are a good tool for you as you decide who to vote for. It is intended to highlight the candidates in their own words. The Lansing Star does not and never has endorsed candidates because we feel you should be able to make your own decisions based on what you learn about the individuals who are running for office.
v15i40