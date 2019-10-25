Ed LaVigne (R) Michael Koplinka-Loehr (D) Judy Drake (R) Jeffery 'Otto' Norman (R) Andra Benson (D) Bronwyn Losey (D) Click on the photos above to read each candidate's interview.

Important note: The Star was not able to interview Andra Benson due to extenuating circumstances in her available time (click on her image for an explanation and her 2015 interview).

Last week we featured the interviews of the two Town Supervisor Candidates. This week we have the Town Board candidate interviews, while continuing to make last week's interviews easily available. All the interviews will be easy to find through election day. Click on the photos above to read each candidate's responses.Here's how it works. All candidates for the same office are asked the same questions (so six questions for the two Supervisor candidates, and another six for the four Town Board candidates). No candidate is alerted beforehand on what the questions are, and none are told what other candidates have answered. So the questions are the same but the answers are different, allowing you to decide which candidate's answers best align with you. The transcripts are almost verbatim -- there are a few grammatical corrections, or consolidation of redundancies, but if you could hear the interviews while reading the transcripts you would be satisfied that the candidates actually said what has been transcribed.My hope is that these comparative interviews are a good tool for you as you decide who to vote for. It is intended to highlight the candidates in their own words. The Lansing Star does not and never has endorsed candidates because we feel you should be able to make your own decisions based on what you learn about the individuals who are running for office.