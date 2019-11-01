The Village of Lansing Planning Board got an informal first look Monday at what may become its first zero annual energy cost development. Solar Home Factory President and CEO Ryan Wallis gave a presentation on plans for what he is calling Ithaca Solar Village, that he hopes to build on a property nestled between Northwood and Dart Drives and Warren Road. Wallis said that energy costs for the homes will be "completely net zero".
"Probably the most unique feature of the homes is that they are completely net-zero, meaning that at the end of the year you've produced enough energy to cover the amount of energy you've used for lighting and heating and air conditioning," Wallis said. "We won't even bring natural gas onto the property. These homes are not off-grid homes. They're connected to water and sewer, and connected to NYSEG. But they use net-metering so the credit you generate during the summer, especially during the days, can be used in the evenings and in winter."
The company was founded two years ago. So far it has opened one solar village project in downtown Geneva. In addition to the 24 acre Village of Lansing project, the company is working on a new solar village project in Geneva. Wallis said the Lansing project will likely attract 70% downsizing seniors and 30% young professionals with no children. The proposal is for 43 semi-attached homes , with one or two family garages, for sale ranging between $275,000 and $395,000. Four sizes of home are proposed, ranging from two-bedroom 850 square foot and 1,550 square foot three-bedroom homes.
"This style allows us to have more efficiency in how we build the homes, and what we learned from our development in Geneva is there is a strong desire for people to have single level living and have less maintenance," Wallis said. "This proposed development is a different shape and style (from the urban-style downtown Geneva develpment). Our architectural theme is what we call 'modern agricultural. We'll use reclaimed wood, pitched roofs, lots of windows and porches."
Wallis said that if the project is approved it will create 20 new jobs at his Geneva factory. The homes are partially factory built, and the rest is built on site. The factory portion is a module that included the kitchen, bathrooms, and a laundry room, plus electrical, plumbing, heat pumps for heating and cooling, and a solar array. Bedrooms, living room, and great rooms are built on site, disguising the factory module to make the homes appear entirely site built.
To allow for the semi-attached homes and for the number of homes that are allowed by right under Village zoning, the company is requesting approval for cluster housing. While it will not increase the number of homes that would normally be allowed on that sized parcel, it both allows the company to fit those homes on buildable land, while preserving wetlands and woodlands elsewhere on the property, effectively shoving the homes into clustered areas to make room for forever-wild natural areas.
The presentation was an informal first look, but Planning Board members brought up potential obstacles to be sure the developer is aware of them before moving forward. There was some discussion of whether the company would own and maintain the roads, with Planning Board members preferring that the roads be dedicated to the Village, which would then plow and maintain them. That would require a change in the layout, primarily to make sharp turns in the road more gradual. Planning Board Chair Lisa Schleelein said she thinks the property is subject to a covenant that may have torpedoes an earlier proposed project there. Wallis said his attorneys are researching deeds and paperwork for the property. Village engineer Brent Cross also cautioned that Wallis apply for a sewer allotment to insure the development can receive service.
Planning Board members also asked whether the infrastructure for the whole project would be built at one time, or in stages as homes are built around the lot. Wallis said he prefers to build it at one time, and in any event his experience in Geneva suggests that the homes will sell very quickly.
"This is an emmission-free development," said Planning Board alternate member Anthony Ingraffea. "There's no gas. there's no CO2. There's no methane other than what's coming off the wetlands. That's admirable, and it's certainly in keeping with the direction in which the State is moving, and will eventually mandate that all future developments be. So far, so good."
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Scott asked whether it is too early in the process for Solar Home Factory to submit a preliminary plat for consideration by the board. Wallis said he is ready to invest in the full engineering for the project, and is ready to get comments from the board and the public as quickly as possible so they can be incorporated in the project before that investment is made.
Wallis said that if he can get the approvals and planning completed, he would like to begin selling units in May of 2020.
