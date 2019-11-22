v15i44

An equipment malfunction Wednesday morning prompted a temporary evacuation at the County’s Public Safety Building.At approximately 10 a.m. a jammed outside gate was discovered, which caused a component of the control panel inside the facility to fail, creating a small amount of smoke. As a precaution the Public Safety Building was evacuated and the fire department alerted for response.According to Sheriff Derek Osborne, inmates were been returned to the facility after the fire department departed. The jail has now returned to functional capacity.