Tompkins County will receive a $70,426 grant that will help prevent hunger and reduce the disposal of food waste though food donation and recycling. The grant is part of $4.3 million for 111 projects across the state that will will support efforts by municipalities and organizations, such as pantries and soup kitchens, to help divert scraps for recycling and reduce the amount of organic waste by redirecting excess, edible food to New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity.
"Wasted food hurts needy families facing the terrible challenges of food insecurity and harms the environment by growing landfills and contributing to climate change," Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday. "These awards are the latest step New York is taking to help local governments and community organizations support smart investments that prevent food waste, reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by food disposal, and provide nutritious and healthy food to combat hunger across New York State."
Tompkins County will address wasted food prevention and food donation by targeting apartment complexes and multifamily units in the county. The project will educate tenants and property managers, focusing on smart shopping, smart storage, and smart food prep; site a food hub cooler for sharing excess edible food, with leftover donations going to Friendship Donations Network (FDN) for further distribution throughout the Tompkins County community; provide tenants with free toolkits to collect food scraps from their kitchens for composting; and develop 'kitchen to compost' educational materials.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "It is a sad fact that Americans waste about 25 percent of the food purchased, leading to negative impacts on our environment and a waste of food resources that could otherwise be used to help people in need. The projects supported by the grants announced today are a combination of public outreach initiatives and innovative, common-sense approaches to promoting food recycling, helping the hungry, and reducing waste to build stronger, healthier, and environmentally sustainable communities."
Other communities receiving grants include the City of Cortland, Town of Ossining, and the Village of Sleepy Hollow. Emergency Food Relief Organizations receiving grants include Iris House in Central Harlem, Second Chance Foods in Carmel, Comfort Food of Washington County, Inc., and Pitney Meadows Community Farm, Inc.in Saratoga Springs.
