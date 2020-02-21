It's not quite the Democratic presidential primary in terms of the number of candidates... or is it? With Jordan Lesser (D) throwing his hat in the ring Monday the count is now seven Democrats running for Barbara Lifton's New York State Assembly seat. Democrats began announcing they would be running the day after Lifton announced on January 31st that she would not be seeking another term after 18 years representing the 125th Assembly District.
"For over 10 years, I have had the honor of working for Assemblywoman Lifton in both the Albany and Ithaca offices, on every piece of legislation, many policy initiatives, and the state budget," Lesser said in his announcement Monday. "As a native Ithacan, an environmental attorney, and with many educators in my family, I understand both the needs of the district and how to accomplish the goals of our local communities in Albany."
Lesser has served as Lifton's Counsel, notably writing the Amicus Brief in support of Dryden''s fracking ban. He says that, if elected, he will fight for Pre-K education and higher education, including tuition assistance, which were also priorities for Lifton. He has worked for affordable housing in Tompkins County, establishing a third county court judge, legislation preventing waste incinerators in the Finger Lakes, establishing a fair wage study, and agriculture and transportation legislation. He earned a BA in History from Cornell University, and his J.D. from Tulane Law School. He graduated from Ithaca High School.
"I have direct, hands-on experience in Albany making law and a proven track record of success on behalf of the 125th Assembly District," he says. "I will continue to fight for Lifton's progressive values: workers' rights, women's rights, human rights, civil rights, and a strong healthcare system for all New Yorkers."
Jason Leifer (D), also an attorney, is currently Town of Dryden Supervisor. Seph Murtagh (D) is a former journalist who is a current City of Ithaca Common Councilman (2nd Ward) as well as serving as Lifton's Communications Coordinator for the past five years. Attorney Sujata Gibson (D), Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles (D), Cortland County Legislator Beau Harbin (D), Family & Children's Counseling Services Executive Director Lisa Hoeschele (D) and Matthew McIntyre (Libertarian) have also announced they are running for Lifton's seat. As of this writing no Republicans have yet announced.
The primary election is on June 23rd.
v16i8