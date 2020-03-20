v16i12

Last Saturday the first case in Tompkins County of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) was confirmed in a member of the Ithaca College community. Since that time the number of confirmed cases county-wide has risen to 6. 224 test results are pending, and of the 146 tested, 49 came have come back back negative according to a Wednesday update by the Tompkins County Health Department. By yesterday (Thursday) evening 293 people in the County are in quarantine, and 57 have been released from quarantine. State-wide as of Wednesday there were 2,382 confirmed cases, There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Tompkins County.“We want to reinforce the importance of social distancing, stay home or at least 6 feet away from others. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said.The New York State Health Department reported 4,152 as of Thursday afternoon. The state has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. At the same time the CDC reported 2,601 cases in New York State, with 21 deaths reported. 2,469 confirmed cases were in New York City, and the next highest number, 798, in Westchester County.Nation-wide the CDC reported yesterday afternoon that there were 10,442 confirmed cases and 150 deaths from the coronavirus. 290 of the cases were found to be travel-related, and 310 caused by close contact with an infected person. The cause of 9,842 infections is still under investigation. All 50 states have reported COVID-19 cases to the CDC.The Tompkins County Health Department advises that you stay informed and, "If you develop symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or trouble breathing, contact your healthcare provider. Call ahead to explain your symptoms."