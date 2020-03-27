The Tompkins County Health Department received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 case in a food worker. The individual worked two shifts at Mango Mango Dessert, a restaurant located at 159 Dryden Rd., Ithaca, NY.
The food worker was at Mango Mango Dessert on the following dates:
Saturday, March 14 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, March 15 from 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM
If you ate at this restaurant during the times listed above, please do the following:
Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the date you were at the restaurant. Refer here for more information about how to self-quarantine.
Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
If you develop symptoms, seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10am-3pm Monday through Friday. Pre-register online https://cayugahealthsystem.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.
"As more cases have been identified we have been preparing for situations where a broader segment of the population may have been exposed. Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact to act in the community's best interest and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms," stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
The public needs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 not just to protect themselves, but others in our community who are most vulnerable to getting very sick – older adults, those who are immune-compromised, and those with underlying chronic health conditions. Everyone can take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and "flatten the curve" in our community:
- Stay home, even if you don't feel sick, unless absolutely necessary.
- Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others.
- Minimize in-person contact.
- Social Distancing does not mean emotional isolation, check on friends, coworkers, neighbors through phone and text.
- Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
As this situation evolves, check the TCHD website for updates. Frequently Asked Questions are here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirusfaq
Stay informed. Get updated information on COVID-19 at:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
NYS DOH: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
Visit the CDC's Traveler's Health webpage for the latest travel health notices at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
A hotline is available for New Yorkers to call for information about COVID-19: 1-888-364-3065.
For more information go to the Health Department website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health.
