Last Friday Cornell President Martha E. Pollack sent a message to the graduating class of 2020 to say that Cornell is postponing its graduation ceremony to a date to be determined. Pollack said it is not possible to set a date now, and that commencement will be rescheduled depending on the progression of the current health crisis."This year, while degrees will be granted on time, we will not be able to have the ceremony on Memorial Day weekend," she wrote. "But we will celebrate: we will have a commencement – and it will be a joyous one!"Pollack stressed that there will be a graduation celebration in Ithaca once the health crisis is past."I can say with certainty that your celebration will occur. It will take place in Ithaca. All of our graduates and their families will be invited. And we will find creative ways for those who are unable to attend in person to be able to fully participate virtually," she said.