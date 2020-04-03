v16i14

Some parks in Lansing are open, some are closed, but all playgrounds are closed, including those at the Lansing school campus. On Monday Lansing Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said all playgrounds on town property are closed, but parks would remain open. He added that the basketball courts at Myers Park, Ludlowville Park and the Town ball fields are off limits until further notice. Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill announced Tuesday that he directed Superintendent of Public Works John Courtney to close all Village parks."It was very difficult for me to do because I know how much people enjoy being outside and enjoying the playground equipment and the game fields. But as Mayor, I am responsible for carefully guarding the health and welfare of our citizens, especially our younger ones."Tuesday Courtney placed large digital road signs at the Village parks announcing they are closed, and taped off playgrounds with yellow caution tape. Hartill said that Village trails remain open.Hartill said the Village is arranging for Board of Trustees meetings to be held by teleconference. The Town broadcast its March meeting live on Facebook. At that meeting it was decided to install cameras in the courtroom in order to broadcast future meeting with better quality sound and video.Village of Lansing Code and Zoning Officer Michael Scott sent a letter Monday outlining how applications, permits, and inspections are being handled during the COVID-19 crisis. He said he is available for emergencies, but people submitting plans and applications, or making payments should do so electronically or using the drop box in the Village Hall."Building, fire, and electrical inspections have been suspended until further notice for non-essential worksites," he said. "Plan reviews will continue as normal, but the Code Department will not be issuing Building Permits for non-essential businesses or entities until further notice."Both Hartill and LaVigne stressed that social distancing and other measures recommended by state officials as well as the Tompkins County Health Department be observed by all Lansing citizens."Proper social distancing will continue to be stressed at this time," said LaVigne. "YOU have a responsibility to encourage people that are gathering irresponsibly to respect the health of others and disband. Hopefully, no further action will be needed."Addressing concern about scheduled activities in Ludlowville, LaVigne said he had spoken to the president of the Lansing Rod & Gun Club."There are no activities planned on April 1st at the Rod and Gun club," LaVigne said. "Additionally, the Sunday breakfasts are cancelled until further notice, the recent chicken BBQ was cancelled and any future BBQs are cancelled until future notice, and all future shooting events are cancelled until further notice. There will be no gathering by members at the Rod and Gun club until further notice. Thank you members of the Rod and Gun Club for your adherence to the recent requests of suspended activities until further notice."Both the Town and the Village said they are keeping their municipal halls open on a limited basis. Hartill said that employees at the Village Hall will rotate so there is never more than one person in the building at a time. Town offices are open on a limited basis, but the public is not allowed inside. The use of drop boxes and email communications are encouraged by the Town and Village. At the Town, marriage licenses are still being issued, but only by appointment."We are trying to continue to provide all Village services in a manner that is safe for our staff by limiting personnel to one person at the garage and one person in the office on a rotating basis," Hartill wrote. "For emergencies, the DPW will carefully observe the 6 ft rule along with any contractors that may be required"