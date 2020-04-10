Village Election Postponed

v16i15

The Village of Lansing Elections, which had been scheduled for April 28th have been postponed until after June 1, 2020. The Villages of Lansing, Cayuga Heights, Dryden, Groton, Trumansburg had all scheduled elections on April 28th, but the Tompkins County Board of Elections has announced village election dates are to be determined. The Presidential Primary has also been postponed until June 23.The postponement is a result of Executive Order 202.13, issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 30th, putting all nonessential activities on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo extended the special restrictions Monday, directing schools and nonessential businesses to stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29th.Trustee Randy Smith, who was appointed to fill out Gerry Monighan's term when Monaghan resigned from the Board last May. He is running for his first full two-year term. As Sales Manager at Incodema, Smith brings business experience to the Board of trustees, and has a particular interest in preventing uncontrolled sprawl in the Village. He is also serving on the Village's Climate Smart Task force.Simon Moll is running to fill retiring Trustee John O'Neill's seat on the board. Moll says he wants to expand the Village trails system, as well as expanding walking and biking paths and public space to increase a sense of community within the Village. He says the biggest issue the Village faces in the near future is the viability of the Shops at Ithaca Mall and other storefronts within the Village. He also wants to increase residential areas while enforcing zoning.Village Clerk Jodi Dake says O'Neill will continue to serve until after the election, whenever it is held. Dake said the Village sought guidance from the New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM), on whether the postponed election date also extends currently seated Trustees' terms.NYCOM advised, "Per Public Officers Law § 5, individuals whose terms of office are set to expire at noon on Monday, April 6th (both elected and appointed officials) will continue as holdovers in office until their successors are duly chosen and qualified. While Public Officers Law § 5 does not ordinarily apply to judicial officers, Executive Order 202.4 stated that village justices will also continue in office. Individuals who are elected at a postponed election is held may take office as soon as the election results are certified. While there is no specific deadline for certifying the results of the election, once the time has passed to request a re-canvass (two days after the election), villages may consider their election results certified.""That being said, if John would decide he didn't want to continue than the Mayor could appoint a replacement until the election takes place," Dake said.