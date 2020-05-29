v16i22

On May 22 Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued an Executive Order 202.10, which allows limited gatherings of 10 or less. Tompkins County health officials urged the public to continue to stay vigilant, and if you choose to gather in a group of 10 or less, to do so safely and with caution."To stop the spread of the disease, keep six feet of distance between you and others, wear your face covering, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water," said Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa. "Thanks to the efforts of County residents staying home and following local and State guidance, the spread of COVID-19 has been slowed and lives have been saved."Close to 8,000 Tompkins County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with just over 150 testing positive for the virus. The only two novel coronavirus deaths in the county were patients who had been transferred from New York City. No Tompkins County residents have died from the disease.Tompkins County entered the first phase of reopening on May 15th when the Southern Tier region, which includes Tompkins, met the metrics required.The Governor's order reads, "Executive Order 202.10, as later extended by Executive Order 202.18, Executive Order 202.29 and as extended and amended by Executive Order 202.32, which prohibited all non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason, except for any religious service or ceremony, or for the purposes of any Memorial Day service or commemoration, which allowed ten or fewer individuals to gather, provided that social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health are adhered to is hereby modified to permit any non-essential gathering of ten or fewer individuals, for any lawful purpose or reason, provided that social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health are adhered to."This week Cuomo announced eight regions met the seven metrics required to begin reopening, including Mid-Hudson Valley Joins Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions.