LATE BREAKING NEWS...

According to an announcement Friday from Governor Cuomo, Tompkins County, as part of the Southern Tier Region, can begin phase two of reopening as of 1:00pm Friday, 5/29. The delayed reopening was in response to a further review of COVID-19 data by public health experts.

Phase two industries include:

offices

real estate

essential and phase two in-store retail

vehicle sales, rental, and leasing

retail rental, repair, and cleaning

commercial business management

hair salons and barbershops

Further guidance on phase two can be found on the State website here. Businesses in phase two industries are required to affirm that they have read and will follow detailed guidelines. They are also required to create safety plans before reopening.

Tompkins County Legislature Chairwoman Leslyn McBean-Clairborne stated, "We are all eager for our economy to get back on track. While we exuberantly applaud this phase of opening, to be able to go to our hairdressers and barbers and for many of us to be with each other again at work, we cannot be complacent and careless as to not follow the guidance to keep us safe and halt further spread of COVID-19."

City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick stated, “I want to thank everyone who has maintained their distance, worn their masks, and stayed home so far - there is no question your actions have saved lives. As we continue our smart, careful, phased opening I encourage us to remain vigilant and stay healthy."

Tompkins County is posting updated reopening guidance and information on moving forward here.

v16i22