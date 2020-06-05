Municipal libraries in Tompkins County have announced that they are all reopening with curbside or in-lobby pick-up in the week of June 15, 2020. Tompkins County residents can place a hold on their local library’s materials by phone, email, or through the library catalogue.

“We’re excited to safely offer materials for our patrons, and eager to make sure people have resources to use and enjoy,” said Tompkins County Public Library Director Annette Birdsall. “Our libraries have had to find new ways to engage with patrons throughout this crisis, please continue to visit us virtually, as you once again enjoy our print books, dvds, and more.”





Curbside and in-lobby pick-up processes are designed to be safe and contactless. Residents are encouraged to visit their library’s website for details and hours, including exact opening dates:

In accordance with cleaning and disinfecting guidance materials are prepared for pick-up using COVID-19 safety precautions and are properly quarantined after they are returned. To limit in-person interactions, returns will only be accepted through book drops.

Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino stated, “I’d like to commend our local libraries for putting thoughtful safety plans in place, and for collaborating on a consistent approach. Libraries are important community hubs, and while this is a limited reopening for materials, I’m pleased that our residents will once again have access to many of the books and resources available.”



v16i23