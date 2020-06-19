v16i25

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed in Phase Three of reopening, up from the limit of 10. Five regions have already entered Phase Three - Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier. The Governor also announced global public health experts have cleared Western New York to enter Phase Three tomorrow, and the Capital Region is still on track to enter Phase Three on Wednesday, June 17th. Business guidance for Phase Three of the state's reopening plan is available here.On Saturday Cuomo announced that low-risk youth sports for regions in phase three of reopening can begin on July 6th with up to two spectators allowed per child.The Governor also announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths on the three-day average since the pandemic began. The number of total hospitalizations was down yesterday to 1,608 to lowest level since the pandemic began. Twenty-five people in New York passed away yesterday due to COVID-19, which is the lowest level on a three-day average since the pandemic began."As more regions look to enter Phase Three across the state and our numbers continue to go down, we're going to modify the guidelines to allow gatherings up to 25 people, which is up from 10 people," Cuomo said. "The people of New York should be very proud of the work we've accomplished together to bring these numbers down, but we must remain vigilant. The rules and regulations of Phase Three are very clear and they have been working. Everyone has a role to play as we're reopening: Employers have a role, store owners have a role, employees have a role, individuals have a role, and local government has a real responsibility to enforce these guidelines and protect New Yorkers."