Village of Lansing Elections, originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, have been postponed until September 15th, to comply with an executive order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 30th. Village resident Simon Moll is running unopposed for John O'Neill's Board of Trustees seat. Mayor Donald Hartill says that the delayed election has not impacted Village operations, even though,with O'Neill out for health reasons, only four voting members attended Monday's Trustee meeting."We're down by one person right at the moment, but we're managing, I think is the right way to look at it," Hartill said.The executive order declared that any village elections normally scheduled in March, April, May, and June would be postponed until September 15th, with no changes to the ballot in the intervening time. Hartill was not convinced that it wouldn't be changed again."It was June 15 and then it was July 15 and now it's September 15th," he said. "It's a floating crap game, so to speak."In the meanwhile O'Neill has been attending meetings when he can, and Moll has also been attending in order to prepare for his eventual election. Moll has been reporting on Cornell reopening plans, and participating on other issues impacting the Village, including the current decision to keep parks and playgrounds closed. But he won't have a vote until after the election results have been certified.