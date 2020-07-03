US Congressman Tom Reed delivered $3,624,165 in aviation funding Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airports across the district. $957,500 of the money is allotted to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. The federal aid will support infrastructure revitalization projects ranging from reconstruction, taxiway lighting, and fire and safety equipment. A portion of the grant funding for these projects comes from the CARES Act.
“We care about making sure our region and its airports have the latest infrastructure in place to grow the economy, support local jobs, and keep our facilities up-to-date,” said Tom. “We will continue to advocate for smart investments in our nation’s infrastructure because they provide direct, tangible economic benefits to the community at large.”
The grants and projects are as follows:
Elmira/Corning Regional Airport:
Apron Reconstruction - $1,566,666
Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport:
Acquire Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Safety Equipment - $807,500
Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting - $150,000
Corning-Painted Post Airport:
Construct Taxi Lane - $455,092
Improve, Modify and Rehabilitate Terminal Building - $44,907
Cattaraugus-Olean Airport:
Reconstruct Apron - $350,000
Rehabilitate Taxiway - $150,000
Chautauqua County Dunkirk Airport:
Install Misc. NAVIDS, Runway Vertical and Visual Guidance System - $100,000
v16i27