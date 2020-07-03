v16i27

US Congressman Tom Reed delivered $3,624,165 in aviation funding Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airports across the district. $957,500 of the money is allotted to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. The federal aid will support infrastructure revitalization projects ranging from reconstruction, taxiway lighting, and fire and safety equipment. A portion of the grant funding for these projects comes from the CARES Act.“We care about making sure our region and its airports have the latest infrastructure in place to grow the economy, support local jobs, and keep our facilities up-to-date,” said Tom. “We will continue to advocate for smart investments in our nation’s infrastructure because they provide direct, tangible economic benefits to the community at large.”The grants and projects are as follows:Apron Reconstruction - $1,566,666Acquire Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Safety Equipment - $807,500Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting - $150,000Construct Taxi Lane - $455,092Improve, Modify and Rehabilitate Terminal Building - $44,907Reconstruct Apron - $350,000Rehabilitate Taxiway - $150,000Install Misc. NAVIDS, Runway Vertical and Visual Guidance System - $100,000