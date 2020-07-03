With state requirements for lockdown and reopening changing daily, planned Town of Lansing activities are open... or closed... depending on Albany's requirements and guidance by the Tompkins County Health Department at any given time. This will be felt especially tomorrow, because the Lansing Fireworks and Lansing Lions Club's annual 4th of July Chicken Barbecue, a Lansing staple, has been cancelled. The good news is that Dave Hatfield, Lansing's king of barbecued chicken, will be hosting a chicken barbecue tomorrow at the Lansing Town Hall. And swimming at the Myers Park beach is open between 10:30AM and 8:00PM. The bad news is that several events have been cancelled, including the annual Thursday night Music In The Park series.
"Due to Covid-19 and the public gathering size limit of 50 we are unable to have our Music in the Park series. This is just as frustrating for us as it is to you but we have to abide by the rules and regulations set forth by the State and the Tompkins County Health Department. We hope to re-schedule all the bands for 2021 as this was one of the best line ups we have ever had," says a statement from the Town Parks & Recreatioon Department.
The fireworks is hosted each year by the Lansing Community Council. They made the decision to cancel this year. The Ithaca fireworks were also cancelled. (See the Lansing Star's Virtual Fireworks as an alternative for this year.)
The 4th of July barbecue is the Lansing Lions Club's buggest fundraising event each year. This year would have been their 59th Independance Day event. The money goes to around thirty local charatible causes and scholarships.
v16i27