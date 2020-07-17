Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

v16i29

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that four additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware has been removed. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced a travel enforcement operation will commence today at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State."New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Governor Cuomo said. "However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory."It's also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Governor Cuomo continued. "I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."State and local contact tracing efforts found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County - or more than 1/3 of the entire party - became infected with COVID-19, demonstrating how quickly the virus can spread.The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below: