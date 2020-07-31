Refrain from traveling to states listed in the New York Travel Advisory. If you do return from one of the states listed in the advisory, you are required to complete the Online Traveler Health Form.

Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public and during any gatherings.

Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face coverings must be worn by everyone over age two at all times in public places when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Fines are enforceable for individuals who are in violation of these regulations. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.

Non-essential gatherings are limited to 50 people for our region and must comply with distancing and face covering guidance.

Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

The Tompkins County Health Department reported Monday that nine positive COVID-19 cases identified in the past week are related to a social gathering. The contact investigation completed by the Health Department found that individuals at the gathering did not adhere to distancing and face covering guidelines. The contact investigation also found that multiple attendees had traveled or returned from states on the New York State travel advisory and did not complete the mandatory traveler form or quarantine required by the advisory.The contact investigations have been completed and all positive individuals are in isolation and all close contacts are in mandatory quarantine. None of the newly reported positive cases presented public exposures, and the Health Department is not recommending testing for the public in response to these new cases.Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We continue to see new spread of the disease in our community related to individuals ignoring public health guidance. If people do not wear masks, keep distance, and follow quarantine requirements they are putting themselves and others at risk.” Kruppa continued, “It is imperative that individuals traveling into our community quarantine effectively. Around half of the individuals at this gathering have tested positive, and this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 spreads rapidly and can infect anyone. If you decide to gather with others, you must keep distance between yourself and others and wear a mask.”All gatherings in New York State, whether in a public or private space, are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. All attendees must keep 6feet of distance between themselves and others and wear a face covering.All out-of-state travelers from restricted states must complete the Online Traveler Health Form upon entering New York State, and must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.Everyone can continue to take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:The Tompkins County Health Department reminds any individuals presenting symptoms or exposed to a known positive case that they should seek testing.