Before yesterday (8/20), Tompkins County residents were on notice by the county's Board Of Elections (TCBOE) that said, "We are awaiting guidance regarding absentee voting for the November 3 General Election. At this time, voters are not able to use COVID-19 as a reason for requesting an absentee ballot." That changed around noon yesterday when Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law sweeping election reforms that will make it easier for New Yorkers to vote and be counted in November.
"The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation's history," Cuomo said. "These actions will further break down barriers to democracy and will make it easier for all New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote this November."
TCBOE now says, "A bill signed by the governor authorizes voters to request an absentee ballot due to risk of illness, including COVID-19 voters should choose "Temporary Illness" as their reason for requesting an absentee ballot." Click here for the downloadable PDF Absentee Ballot application. The application must be postmarked no later than October 27, and November 2 is the last day your ballot may be postmarked in order to be counted. It must also be received by the TCBOE no later than November 12 (slightly longer for military personnel.
In addition to voting by mail Tompkins County residents may vote early at two polling places in the county starting October 24th and continuing through November 1st. The polling places are Town of Ithaca Town Hall (in downtown Ithaca and the Crash Fire Rescue (CFR) facility at 72 Brown Rd (by the Tompkins County airport). Those who vote early do not need a reason for doing so, and, of course, may not vote again on election day if they opt to vote early.
The three-part package signed by the Governor includes new measures allowing absentee ballot applications to be submitted to the Board of Elections immediately, expanding the necessary protections to allow a voter to get an absentee ballot due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19 and ensuring all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the Election will be counted. Ballots with a postmark demonstrating that they were mailed on or before Election Day will be counted if received by November 10.
Relating to Absentee Ballot Requests Due to Risk of Illness (S.8015-D/A.10833)
This legislation gives voters the right to request an absentee ballot due to risk of illness to themselves or others.
Relating to Absentee Ballot Requests (S.8783A/A.10807)
This legislation authorizes voters to request absentee ballots immediately, 30 days before Election Day, adding almost 7 weeks to the amount of time a voter has to vote by absentee ballot. This legislation eliminates an outdated statutory provision that prevents voters from requesting absentee ballots until 30 days before Election Day. The legislation gives voters reassurance that they will receive and can cast their vote in a timely manner.
Relating to Ballots Postmarked on Day of Election (S.8799A/A.10808-A)
This legislation allows ballots to be postmarked on the day of the election, November 3. The legislation also amends election law to allow the Board of Elections to count all absentee ballots that have a time stamp showing it was delivered to the Board of Elections the day after the election but does not have a dated postmark. The Board of Elections shall deem those ballots mailed in a timely fashion.
