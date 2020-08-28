Architect George Breuhaus (upper right) presents plans for a new bank branch

v16i35

The Town of Lansing Planning Board heard a presentation Monday about a potential new bank to be located at the corner of Triphammer Road and Franklyn Drive. Local architect George Breuhaus and Delta Engineers Project Manager Christopher Maby presented a sketch plan for a potential Lansing branch of the Cayuga Lake National Bank, just south of Terpening Corners (where Crossroads Bar & Grill is located). Breuhaus said that if the project goes forward the band would purchase the southern portion of developer Andy Sciarabba's property, the rest of the property where Sciarabba recently completed a professional office building."Cayuga Lake National Bank is a small bank. Their main headquarters is in Union Springs. They currently have a branch in Aurora and this would complete the East side at the South end of Lake. The bank is proposing to build at the corner of Franklin and Triphammer, which would be the South end of Andy's site -- he'll sell that to them. Basically, there's a two story center section. It looks kind of like a lodge. It's timber frame or laminated lumber," Breuhaus explained.The Board discussed a number of potential issues, including noise from a proposed backup generator, the amount of parking and outlets to the street, traffic, impact of lights, and trees.Breuhaus noted that the building will be closer to Triphammer Road than the professional building next door, effectively anchoring the corner. Town of Lansing Director of Planning C.J. Randall said that she had already spoken to Breuhaus about his approach to having two principal facades that make a statement about the commercial corner to people driving north or south on Triphammer Road."I've encouraged them to anchor that corner with the building as much as possible, to really make a statement that you're entering a place. Hopefully they'll respond accordingly, they've already made some significant changes and we'll see what comes next," she said.Planning Board members complimented the design of the building, because they said it would blend well with the residential neighborhood. Planning Board Chairman Gerry Caward noted that this is a preliminary sketch plan, and said he expects he'll see the project again when more details have been developed.