v16i35

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 21,428 tickets for speeding during Speed Awareness Week, which ran from August 6 through August 12. During that time, officers also issued 30,273 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as impaired and distracted driving."Speeding can have grave consequences and lead to avoidable and needless tragedy" Cuomo said. "We have zero tolerance for reckless driving in New York and make no mistake: dangerous drivers will be caught and will be held accountable." The following tickets were issued during this year's enforcement campaign:Speed Week is held each August, when fatal crashes involving unsafe speed are typically more prevalent. Data shows that most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September. According to research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers who speed are also more likely to commit other traffic violations.This year, speeding appears to be on the rise in New York State. Preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College shows that unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, compared to 30 percent of fatal crashes during the same period in 2019.Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "There's no excuse for speeding. New York State will continue to educate motorists and enforce the law through these specialized campaigns to help ensure safety on our roadways."New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said, "I commend our State Troopers and the members of all law enforcement agencies for the work they do each day to improve safety on our roadways by targeting speeding and aggressive driving. Speeding is a leading factor in fatal crashes and we urge all drivers to obey posted speed limits and put safety first."In addition to "Speed Awareness Week," the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year, and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.