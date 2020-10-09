Over the past few weeks there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Southern Tier region. Nearby counties to Tompkins County are seeing a dramatic rise in positive cases, with some locations breaking records since the start of the pandemic. The Tompkins County Health Department is reminding the community to stay vigilant and providing guidance critical to stopping the spread. The Southern Tier region includes Broome, Chenango, Chemung, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.
In his media briefing on Monday, October 5, Governor Andrew Cuomo identified 20 hotspots around the State, each with a positivity rate of about 5.5%. Tompkins County is not included in the list of hotspots. The hotspots include zip codes in Broome, Tioga, and Chemung counties as well as areas downstate. The Governor compared the hotspot areas to the statewide positivity rate of about 1%, and urged vigilance, mask wearing, and testing. The Governor provided warnings about common locations of transmission: schools, religious gatherings, public spaces, and businesses. He reiterated the need for enforcement and acknowledged that monitoring zip codes is not an ideal measure because they are arbitrary lines that the virus can easily spread across. The Governor announced a new "Cluster Action Initiative" designed to map and address hotspots, including the one identified in Broome County.
"The rise in cases is concerning and reminds us that the virus is still present," stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director. "We cannot become complacent. This is an important time to remain vigilant and continue the safety protocols put in place in March: wash hands well and often, cover nose and mouth with a cloth face covering or mask, and keep at least 6 feet from others who are not in your household. These are proven measures to stop the spread, and all of us have a responsibility to protect each other."
"We have seen outbreaks in other counties related to the virus spreading at bars and restaurants," continued Kruppa. "I want to take this opportunity to thank our over 830 local businesses that have submitted plans and attested to the State guidance. Our local businesses and patrons are taking necessary precautions to protect each other and prevent the spread of the virus. I want to remind businesses to review their screening protocols and encourage everyone to be doing a self-check at home before they go to work, school, or any other public location. Many people who work or live in Tompkins County also work or live in those neighboring counties that are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases."
Tompkins County is also a popular destination for visitors, especially during the fall foliage season. "We welcome visitors to our beautiful county, and we depend on those who work here to operate our businesses and contribute to our economy. We urge visitors and those who work in Tompkins, but reside elsewhere, to be vigilant of guidance and monitor the situation as it evolves," urged Jason Molino, Tompkins County Administrator.
The fall and winter months bring colder weather, as well as many holidays and events that bring people together. As temperatures drop it will become more difficult to gather outdoors, and careful consideration and planning will be required for holiday activities.
Halloween is one of these events where the opportunity for spread of the virus is high. Guidance is available on the Health Department website, along with a poster that individuals can display in a window or on their front door to alert trick-or-treaters that they are participating in physically distanced trick-or-treating, and taking necessary precautions.
"In order for our schools to remain open, other workplaces and locations to continue operating in-person, and for our case numbers to remain low, we must all consider the interactions we engage in, events we choose to participate in, and travel we choose to take during these challenging times," stated Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Tompkins County Legislature Chairwoman. "Please carefully assess these actions and think about the ripple effect they can have on others in our community. We have all worked too hard to avoid another shutdown. We all need to continue doing what we can to keep each other from getting sick with this virus. The virus is not gone and may be with us for many more months. We are in this together, please do your part."
