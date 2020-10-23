The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposures. The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and dined at Ithaca Ale House and Liquid State Brewing Company during their infectious period. Another individual who tested positive for COVID-19 worked multiple shifts as a cashier at the Ithaca Wegmans. Both individuals are residents of other Counties, and their respective Counties are managing contact investigations. Close contacts of the individuals will be contacted by the respective County’s Health Department.

Potential public exposures may have occurred at Ithaca Ale House, 111 N Aurora St., Ithaca during the following dates and times:

Friday, October 9: 7:00-8:30pm

Saturday, October 10: 2:30-4:00pm

Potential public exposures may have occurred at Liquid State Brewing Company, 620 W Green St., Ithaca during the following dates and times:

Saturday, October 10: 4:00-7:00pm

Potential public exposures may have occurred at Wegmans, 500 S Meadow St., Ithaca during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, October 7: 5:00-8:30pm

Thursday, October 8: 5:00-8:45pm

Saturday, October 10: 4:45-9:15pm

Sunday, October 11: 2:00-8:00pm

If you were at any of these businesses during the dates and times above, please do the following:

It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. The Cayuga Health Sampling Site will have special hours on Sunday, October 18 and extended hours on Monday, October 19 to accommodate individuals who may have been exposed. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.

If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.

to an arrival or surveillance testing site. All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.

Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.

If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

The individuals who tested positive are in isolation and the contact investigations are being managed by the Health Departments in their County of residence.

“These businesses closely follow COVID-19 safety protocols, operating with distancing, barriers, mask-wearing guidelines, and cleaning procedures. We are sharing information related to a positive customer due to the length of time that they were at these establishments, and that people do not wear masks while eating or drinking. It is important for the public to remember to wear a mask and keep six feet apart from others to stop the spread of the disease.” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.

Since October 1, the County has reported 90 new positive cases, with 50 cases being released from isolation (recovered), leaving the active case count at 57 cases. The Health Department is finding that more recent positive cases do not know where they may have been exposed to the disease, reflected in the ongoing source of exposure chart published by the department. The recent increase in unknown exposure suggests a higher degree of community spread in Tompkins County. New York’s Southern Tier region, which includes Tompkins County, has seen a significant increase in cases over the past month, as noted previously in a Health Alert issued by the Health Department.

“We share the community’s concern with another increase in cases not associated with a clear cluster. When you are not at work, school, or other essential outings, please carefully consider your interactions with others. We have seen entire households test positive in our County; once there is one positive case, COVID-19 spreads quickly. Please consider how you might be putting others at risk if you are not careful and monitor yourself for symptoms,” urged Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.

