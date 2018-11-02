As a football coach, player, parent, fan, you knew it was bound to happen. A little something called Inclement Weather. It is Upstate NY afterall and the good Lord had bid LHS some weather fortunes for the first five contests. Saturday was a different story and it was about as wet as wet could be for the noon time kickoff in Newfield.
The rain never subsided in the 40 degree temperatures and neither did the efforts of each team. Despite a few puddles and loose sod Lansing kept solid in keeping their undefeated season going with a win over the Trojans 34-8.
The opening drive resulted in a Luke Winslow (appr. 140 total yards) rushing score. QB Garrett Bell (2x3 passing for the game) scored on a 1-yard sneak for a 12-0 lead after one quarter and on into the halftime. The third quarter saw Winslow score on rushes of 18 and 8 yards and Devin Wright (22 yards total rushing) cap off a drive with the final five yards and a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth. Coaches Hotchkiss and Winslow provided playing opportunities for all of the players throughout the final frame. Newfield offensive coach Hank Neubert (Lansing grad) was mixing their lineup a bit as well.
Bobcat defenders in this fourth quarter found themselves taking on the biggest opposing runner of the season. Newfield's Hunter Colburn (at 6'6" 315 pounds) switched from lineman to tailback and did eventually score as the game closed. Young Bobcat tacklers were not to be overmatched. Players like Ronald Mitchell, Thor Wierson and Jake Brotherton were making plays. Modified players "called up" to varsity action that made noted defensive plays were Erik Kahn and Carson Crandall. Griffen Nelson led the Lansing defense with 15 tackles. Brad Lehr tallied 53 yards rushing.
This win concluded the regular season action. The final regular season standings in the sole division of Section IV eight man football has Lansing atop at 6-0; Elmira Notre Dame 4-2; Oxford 3-3; Newfield and Unadilla Valley each posting 1-5 records. The Bobcats are set to take on the Crusaders of END for the third time this season and a Section IV championship on the line. Game time is this Friday 11/2 at 7 pm at Binghamton H.S. Alumni stadium.
