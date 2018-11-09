After a penalty, its third and goal from the Notre Dame 15. Lansing down 14-7 with the third quarter nearing the end. (Garrett) Bell in shotgun formation with a single back set, (Ben) Vincent wide left and (Brad) Lehr goes in motion right. The snap. Bell looking and starts to get pressured. He spins around at the 25 and scrambles left just avoiding a near sack. Two more Crusaders are in hot pursuit. With an eye down the field the Lansing QB calmly rifles a strike from the 20 to the middle of the end zone and a diving catch is made by Lehr for the score. Bells PAT kick (18 x 20 on the season) ties the score at 14 with 2:31 remaining in the quarter.
That was the last lead or tie the Bobcats could hold onto in this one. Vincent caught a 58 yard deep ball in stride on a one play drive to cut a mounting lead by END in the fourth quarter to ten with over ten minutes to play. Rain picked up in the second half but was not to fault. The loss of Senior captain Luke Winslow in the early in the second quarter was a challenge for the the Cats offense and especially defensively. The third head to head action between these two teams this season saw the odds play out and END attained their first win against Lansing.
For the season the Lansing 8-man team finished first in the division and runner up in the Section IV with a 6-1 season. The 8-man division only was able to schedule 6-7 games while the typical 11-man schedule had 2-3 additional games to build upon. For Lansing's seven games here are a few of the season ending stats to note. Offensively, Winslow totaled 839 yards rushing on 96 attempts and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Bell was 23 x 56 for 533 yards, 7TD, 3INT. Vincent led receivers with 8 catches for 261 yards and 4TD; Griffen Nelson tallied 8 x 115, 1TD; Lehr with 6 x 103, 1TD.
Football truly is a great sport for character building and preparing for some of the ups and downs of life. Thank you players and thank you coaches Brett Hotchkiss, John Winslow, Matt Hartz and Mark Brotherton for your time, mentorship, and successes in keeping football alive at Lansing this year. It was truly an exciting season.
v14i43