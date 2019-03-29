|The Cornell Women's Hockey team played the University of Minnesota in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal game on 3/22 in Hamden, Connecticut. It was a hard-fought game, with excellent goal tending. Midway through the second period Minnesota scored their first goal, and then an empty net goal in the final minute of the third period, beating Cornell 2-0.
Many loyal Cornell fans, including the Big Red Pep Band made the trip, and I'm sure the team appreciated the support!
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Click here to suggest a future Lansing Gallery. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v15i12