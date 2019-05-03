|
Here are some selected images from the Lansing Girls JV Softball game against Marathon on 4/25/19.
From Coach Melissa Pope: "The final score was 33-26 Marathon. Lansing jumped in the lead early, and the game was back and forth from there. Ultimately, Lansing fell to Marathon, but in the process scored 26 runs, including 3 doubles!"
Click here for the full gallery.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture.
