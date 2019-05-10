Senator Pam Helming proudly celebrated the members of the Lansing High School Bobcats varsity boys soccer team at the State Capitol Tuesday, April 30. The players and their coaches were special guests of Senator Helming. She welcomed them to the Senate floor and sponsored a resolution to honor the state champions. Helming offered remarks in which she congratulated the team and the school and acknowledged the athletes' commitment, dedication, and sacrifice to win the title. She presented certificates to Coach Benji Parkes and each of the players and members of the coaching staff.
"The legendary football coach Vince Lombardi said, 'If we chase perfection, we can catch excellence,' and excellence is exactly what the Lansing Bobcats boys soccer team accomplished this season. With only one loss and a dominating shutout win in the state championship game, all of the players and coaches proved they indeed chase perfection and catch excellence. It takes a special commitment, a special sacrifice, and a special belief in one another to achieve greatness and success at the highest level. These young men, under the guidance of Coach Parkes, showed for the second year in a row that they have what it takes – the right mix of character and leadership – to succeed in their pursuits and achieve great things. As state champions, they serve as role models for their peers – on the field, in the classroom, and elsewhere in life – and will forever represent a spirit of excellence in the Lansing community. Congratulations to Coach Parkes and the entire Lansing Bobcats family," Helming said.
