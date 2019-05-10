While the weather at Golden Bear Invitational in Vestal was far from ideal due to the rain, the Lansing Girls and Boys Track and Field teams continued their strong performances—both as a team and as individuals. There were many season and personal bests. Highlights include Lansing winning the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay and Gwen Gisler winning the Girls Pole Vault.
The sunshine on Monday at IAC Divisionals in Marathon was a much welcome change for both participants and spectators. Highlights include Cat Zaloj's school record-setting high jump of 5-5, breaking a nearly 20 year old record previously held by Kendra Moody (5-3.25) and Catie's 3000m run that just missed the overall school record, but was run alone and marks the 2nd fastest time ever by a Lansing girl and the best by a junior.
Click here for Golden Bear Full Results.
Click here for IAC Divisional Full Results.
Lansing’s Next Meet is the Friday, May 10: Fast Times Invitational at Corning-Painted Post High School. Events begin at 4:30 PM
v15i18
The sunshine on Monday at IAC Divisionals in Marathon was a much welcome change for both participants and spectators. Highlights include Cat Zaloj's school record-setting high jump of 5-5, breaking a nearly 20 year old record previously held by Kendra Moody (5-3.25) and Catie's 3000m run that just missed the overall school record, but was run alone and marks the 2nd fastest time ever by a Lansing girl and the best by a junior.
Click here for Golden Bear Full Results.
Click here for IAC Divisional Full Results.
Lansing’s Next Meet is the Friday, May 10: Fast Times Invitational at Corning-Painted Post High School. Events begin at 4:30 PM
v15i18