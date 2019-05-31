The Lansing Varsity Girls Track & Field team won the IAC for the 3rd year in a row. Cat Zaloj was named the track co-MVP and Gwen Gisler was name the field co-MVP. Congratulations on a great season! At that meet on the 16th and 17th, Kyle Reid set a sophomore school record with a high jump of 5'8", and Emmy Jackson also set a sophomore school record with an 11:03.00 3000M run.
In other news, with the Lansing season winding down, our younger athletes competed in the Trumansburg 9 & 10 'Future Stars' meet on Monday, May 20th, and the Sectional Championships were held on Wednesday, May 22nd.
"We took a full bus of our underclassmen and saw over 20 personal bests recorded," said Coach Lovenheim after Monday's meet. "The boys 4x400 ran away with a decisive win and will be a team to watch in the coming years. Kinsley (800) and Colton (shot put) were also event winners, and many of their teammates brought home medals and ribbons for their performances. Doug and I look forward to this meet every year; it's a fantastic opportunity for the younger runners in the IAC to compete against the very athletes they'll be seeing through the rest of their high school track careers."
The event results will be found by clicking here.
On Wednesday, team representatives traveled to Oneonta, with the Girls team again claiming a 3-peat victory as the 2019 Class C Section 4 Champs. Other individual champions:
- Ellie Howell in the 100M hurdles
- Cat Zaloj in the 400M hurdles and the girls high jump
- Catie Eisenhut in the 1500M
- Sam Panzer in the 100M and 200M dashes
- Gwen Gisler in the pole vault
"Many personal bests, especially from our underclassmen, deeper into our depth chart that highlights a lot of promise in the coming years," Lovenheim noted. "Also, Gwen's long jump set a new school record for best long jump by a junior. Sam's 100m performance set a new school record: best 100 by a junior in school history and 3rd best time in the event in school history. Dakota's long jump set a new school record for best long jump by a senior; it's second all-time only to Dakota's own overall school record set last year."
Complete results can be found by clicking here.
Next up for the Bobcats is the State Qualifier meet at Union-Endicott next week on the 29th and 30th, and then the State Championships in Middletown on June 7th & 8th for those athletes that qualify.
v15i20