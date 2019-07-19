|July 13th, 2019 was the fifth year of Racker Rivals Big Red, a spirited exhibition hockey game at Lynah Rink. Over 2,000 people watched as former and current NHL hockey stars, Cornell alums, and our own local celebrities hit the ice to raise much-needed funds to support programs for children with disabilities in our community. This year’s game has raised over $130,000 and counting, bringing the total raised to $555,000 over the last five years.
For over 70 years, Racker has provided strength-based support for individuals with disabilities and their families in Tompkins, Cortland and Tioga counties. Guided by the vision of a world where all people know they belong, Racker offers programs and services to more than 3,500 people, helping them to build lasting connections and lead fulfilling lives.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Click here to suggest a future Lansing Gallery. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v15i27