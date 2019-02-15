George 'Gus' Isaac (center) was presented with a copy of a resolution to name 'George isaac Cove' on Salt Point. From left, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne, Marion George, George Isaac, Recreation Supervisor Patrick Tyrrell, Councilwoman Katrina Binkewicz.

The Lansing Town Board unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday naming a fishing cove North of Salt Point Peninsula, ‘George Isaac Cove’. The designation honors World War II veteran George 'Gus' Isaac, who was a lifelong Lansing resident. A plaque will be erected at the boat launch in Salt Point Nature Area, commemorating the designation.Isaac was born on 'Syrian Hill' on Myers Heights Road August 10, 1923. He worked at the Cayuga Salt Plant, which was located on what is now known as 'Salt Point', until he was drafted. In World War II he served in Army Company L, 30th Infantry 3rd Division, eventually covering nine countries in Northern Africa and Europe, including three invasions, for 24 months with no leave.In the course of his service Isaac earned a Purple Heart at Anzio and the Bronze Star and French Citation Legionnaires Medal at the Battle of Colomar Pocket for being one of three soldiers to rebuilt a bridge under continued enemy tank and machine gun fire. Isaac earned the Division Patch, Overseas Patch, French Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Medal, and Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. On July 11, 2011, Corporal Isaac also received the Legion of Honor from French President Nicholas Sarkozy for his contributions toward liberating France during World War II.The resolution acknowledged Isaac's lifelong service to, and friendship within, the Lansing community.