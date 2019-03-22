v15i11

Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler told the Town Board Wednesday that the Town of Lansing was awarded a $5,000 grant that will be used to plant trees at Myers Park."Stewart park got awarded $10,000 for a study," explained Sigler. "I said that doesn't seem fair that Stewart park gets money but none of the town parks get money. So I put together a $50,000 program in the last budget. Every village and town in the County can apply and get $5,000."Sigler said that Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill told him the Village had applied and has also been granted $5,000 for its parks. He commended toan and village officials for proactively pursuing the grant, noting that the money is limited and saying "the early bird gets the worm".Planning Consultant Michael Long said the money will be used for landscaping and trees in Myers Park. He said that Councilwoman Katrina Binkewicz and Recreation Director Patrick Tyrrell put together a plan for the plantings.