The current barbeque location is across the parking lot from the permanent barbeque pavilion, in front of the Lansing ball fields batting cage

Work has begun on a permanent barbecue pavilion at the corner of the parking lot in front of the town ball field batting cage. The new structure is across the parking lot from the spot where barbecues have been set up for years, closer to Auburn Road. The 48 foot long pavilion will mean chicken barbecues that support a myriad of local organizations will be more convenient, rain or shine."You can see there has been motion on the pavilion," said Highway Department Superintendent Charlie Purcell last week. "Hopefully in the next couple of weeks that will all be coming together."By the end of last year Lansing Supervisor Ed LaVigne said that $10,000 had been donated for the project. Highway Department personnel are building it. The pavilion will be named for Dr. Robert C. Baker, who, in addition to inventing more than 40 chicken innovations, is the creator of Cornell Sauce, which has been used to flavor countless thousands of chickens that have been barbecued in front of the Town Hall.