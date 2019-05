v15i18

By Adam KramarsyckHi there. My name is Benji. I'm a relaxed, 5 year old boy. My previous owner moved away and left me behind all alone. I like attention so much that I'd say small doses of loving are probably best for me. I'd prefer a home with older children, if any, that know how to properly treat cats. The folks here find my tendency to roll around while purring and stretching to be absolutely adorable. Got any laser toys at home? I hope so! Come to meet me today and I'm sure you'll fall in love like everyone else has!Visit the SPCA Web Page