Lansing Town Clerk Debbie Munson received Registered Municipal Clerk certification last week at the New York State Town Clerks Association (NYSTCA) conference in Syracuse. Lansing Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne recognized Munson's achievement at Wednesday's Town Board meeting, noting that the prestigious award recognizes the professional competency of Mrs.Munson in fulfilling the responsibilities of her office.
"Well done, Mrs. Munson," said Ed LaVigne. "I must say that I have not heard one complaint about your office. And many compliments."
NYSTCA was founded in 1982 to promote the professional development of town clerks as administrative leaders, and to provide continued education opportunities for them. It also serves as a lobbying organization in Albany to "to promote rational and workable laws and regulations of benefit to Town Clerks and municipalities in which they serve." The organization's 37th Annual Conference was held last week, May 5 - 8, at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown in Syracuse. this year's conference included sessions on 'Ethics and oaths of Office' and 'Hot Topics in Real property Law'.
LaVigne read a short statement, saying, "Certification is granted only after an applicant has demonstrated that they have met the stringent education and experience requirements established by the New York State Town Clerks Association. This program serves to promote the continued education of the municipal clerks, to enable clerks to better serve their boards and community. The program helps clerks to understand change, learn new skills, required in the new informational age and performed as competent professionals."
Munson served as Deputy Town Clerk for a few years before being appointed in 2016 by the Town Board to fill former Clerk Debbie Crandall's remaining term after Crandall retired. She was elected Town Clerk in November of that year, and has served in that office since then. Munson holds an accounting degree, and has been a bookkeeper throughout her career, including at Transonic Systems. She is up for election again this November.
