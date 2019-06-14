The Ithaca Reform Temple, Congregation Tikkun v'Or, has analyzed energy improvements to its synagogue on Triphammer Road. More than two full years of operation with the upgrades in place have been analyzed and are slightly different than some numbers that were prematurely circulating in the community.
In short: compared to years preceding the upgrades, carbon emissions have been slashed by 85%, natural gas use has been cut by 80%, electricity use has increased (by about 60%) as expected due to our conversion to air source heat pumps, and overall energy costs have been reduced by about a third (almost $2000/year savings). In addition, the new heating system can be conveniently controlled and diagnosed remotely, and congregation members say they do it all the time. For example, for special events, they adjust the temperatures remotely before and after the event.
The primary improvement was to convert three central air conditioners to air source heat pumps. The furnaces were also replaced, mainly due to their age and inefficiency, which now act only as backup for the heat pumps. Attic insulation was added, as well as sealed ductwork, added weatherstripping to doors, installed LED lights, and put motion and photo-sensors on outdoor lighting. For four years the temple utilized an energy supply company (ESCO) that provided electricity generated from wind. More recently, the temple has committed to the purchase of all our electricity from a local community solar farm. Members of the temple are being encouraged to also consider signing up with the solar farm for their homes.
The energy improvements were motivated by one of the congregation's core values, protection of the environment, starting, but not ending, with the carbon footprint of our own building. Members' generosity in funding a capital campaign is being leveraged in several ways. First, these one-time improvements generate annual cost savings and continuing atmospheric carbon reduction for decades to come. (Although there were no heat pump incentives when the project was realized, substantial heat pump incentives, $4000-$5000 for a typical home, have recently been introduced by New York State.)
The temple has also reduced the load on the natural gas system in Lansing. As others do the same, congregation members say they hope to avoid the cost of a $19 million gas pipeline that NYSEG had proposed and its impact on ratepayers and the environment that this investment would require.
"We are also seeing unexpected benefits," say temple representatives. "For example, our new outdoor lighting controls have reduced light pollution, the attic insulation has reduced pipe-freezing problems, and drafts have been reduced in the building. Finally, we are proud to hold up our modest accomplishment as a demonstration to our members and the community that we can each take part in the ancient Hebrew tradition of Tikkun Olam, or 'repair or the world'."
The congregation is planning a heat pump workshop to share details of the installation in the near future.
