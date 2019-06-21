Left to right: Retiree Judy Vaughan; newly tenured teachers Kerry Glenn Keough, Marlo Weaver, Danielle Loveless, Amy Phanhthalath, Brett Hotchkiss, Danielle Hamilton, Laura Larkin, Amanda McGonagle; retiree Emily Tvaroha

Amanda McGonagle, Elementary Education.

Approval of tenure Danielle Hamilton, Elementary Education.

Approval of tenure, Laura Larkin, Elementary Education

Approval of tenure, Marlo Weaver, ESOL

Approval of tenure, Amy Phanhthalath, Teaching Assistant

Approval of tenure, Kerry Glenn Keough, Math 7-12

Approval of tenure, Danielle Loveless, Health Education

Approval of tenure Brett Hotchkiss, Math 7-12

Aaron Thompson

Emily Tvaroha- Teaching Assistant ES- 1977- 42 years

Lynda Woods- Bus Driver-1978- 41 years

Deb Chaffee- Teacher Aide ES- 2014- 5 years

Judy Vaughan- Clerk ES- 2000 – 19 years

Lisa Waldrop – Special Education MS- 1998 – 21 years

Gwen Beck- Science MS- 1998 – 21 years

Eric Hummel- Band HS- 2002 – 17 years

v15i23

Newly tenured teachers, retirees, and outgoing school board member Aaron Thompson were celebrated Monday at the final Board of Education meeting of the 2018-19 school year. all eight teachers were present to hear the school board officially approve their tenure, and retirees received a golden apple and a framed aerial view of the school campus, after which there was a short party."As you can tell from the people who are going out tonight, in addition to being great instructors, we really take pride in hiring quality people," said School Superintendent Chris Pettograsso. "And you're that. Congratulations to you. We really look forward to our continued time with you."Teachers receiving tenure Monday were:School Board President Christine Iacobucci also spoke highly of outgoing board member, Aaron Thompson. She thanked Thompson's family for sharing him with the district, and admitted that because of political differences she was apprehensive about his inclusion on the board. But she changed her mind after working with him."I have been humbled working with a man like Aaron Thompson," Iacobucci said. "I have learned over the last few years of working with him, Aaron is an honest man. He follows the rules. He likes board meetings to start on time. He listens and he hears and considers what he's hearing, which is really difficult to do. He's funny and he's genuine. One of the most admirable qualities that he has is he's never been here to showcase his own accomplishments, of which there are many. He's not here to promote his own kids. He's been representing a certain part of our community and making sure that their needs are heard. At the same time he's been inclusive of everyone here in Lansing. I don't want to lose that voice, and I hope Aaron stays close."Retiring employees:Pettograsso said the loved the newly tenured teachers and retirees being honored at the same celebration."You can see what an amazing career you can have in Lansing, and how much support you have," she told the new tenured faculty members. "We want your success just as much as you do."