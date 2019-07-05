









































































































v15i25

If it's the 4th of July it's the Lansing Lions Club 4th of July Chicken Barbecue. This year was the club's 58th Independence Day barbecue. The club cooked 1,050 chicken halves and 400 pounds of potatoes, plus baked beans, drinks, and cookies. Lions Club President Anne Drake said that so many people turned out this year to help that some had to be sent home. As always local Boy Scouts came out to handle the drinks and to help clean up afterward."This is our big fund raiser of the year," said Drake. "It supports the Lions Club scholarships for Lansing High School seniors. It's going great. We have a lot of help. The lines are moving."