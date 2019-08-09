Crystal Howser (left) accepts congratulations from current Lansing Lions Club President Anne Drake

2019 Greater Ithaca Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be our 8th annual walk. This year walk will be held at Myers Park, Lansing NY on Saturday, September 14th.

Host International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day-this is the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year.

Survivor Outreach Program: Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide.

Attend and Table at many Health and Wellness Events.

Go into local school and present the More Than Sad: Teen Depression to High School Students.

Field Advocate: Advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention.

In 2014 Joined the Central NY Chapter Board of Directors and in 2018 became the Board Treasurer."

Crystal Howser received the prestigious Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award Monday from past Lions Club President Rick Hayes at the Lansing Lions Club meeting at Myers Park.Established in 1993, the award honors outstanding Lions and non-Lions or organizations who preform exemplary service to a Club, district or community. These honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose, and service."I am honored to be nominated and be the recipient of this Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award from the Lansing Lions Club," Howser said. "It has been 21 years since I lost my Dad to suicide and not a day goes by that I don't think about him and miss him dearly. Who knew this life changing event would lead me to the place I am today? It is my goal to work hard, help educate, erase stigma around mental health and help fight to prevent suicide losses from happening. I am so proud to be part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Family and stand with so many others who share the passion I do on making a difference in the lives of others. Our mission at AFSP is that we are dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. Together we can make a difference, we can let others know they are not alone. Here are some of the wonderful things we have brought to Lansing, Tompkins County and Central NY since 2012 when I began volunteering with AFSP: