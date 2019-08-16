Pictures courtesy of Finger Lakes Marine Service































































































v15i31

Finger Lakes Marine Service celebrated its 65th birthday August 7th. The Marina opened in the early '50s, five years before Myers Park was established. The event attracted about 50 people who brought a dish-to-pass. The marina supplied the sodas and seven local wineries conducted tastings throughout the afternoon."It was a lot of fun. It was old timers," says owner Barry Ford. "There was a man here who has had boats in the marina 37 years, and another who has been here 42 years. They've seen the transformation."The marina was founded by Leon 'Bo' Ford in 1954, then was taken over by his wife Louise after he died in an accident during the marina's first year. She retired at age 95 about four and a half years ago, and her son Barry and his wife Carrie took over the business. Louise, who will celebrate her 100th birthday later this month, was unable to attend, but was able to see the festivities on her computer, which is hooked up to the marina's security cameras."She sees everything that's happening," Barry says. "This was her life's blood. She saw the celebration."