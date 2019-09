v15i37

By Doug ScottHello? Is it me you're looking for? I'm Muffin. I tend to be very shy when I first meet someone, but if you take your time and go slowly with me, I can really warm up to you. The folks here at the SPCA have noted that I can be very sweet once I've gotten to know you. My ideal home would be a quiet home where a 6-year-young feline gal can really blossom. I can envision us reading a good book together while sipping our cup of tea, or maybe listening to a fine symphony. Does your home need a cattish sensibility? If so, come down and meet me! You won't regret it.