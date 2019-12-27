When the Lansing Star took an exclusive tour of the Ithaca-Tompkins Regional Airport four weeks ago, the promise that the major renovation that increases the terminal size by 40% and adds a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility seemed... well... unlikely. But when the press got to tour the facility last Friday, it was all finished except a punch list of minor fixes and finishes. Passengers were using the gates and the bar in the new concourse, the kids play area, and the expanded check-in counters. The canopy over the front walkway was an especially nice amenity in the current rainy and snowy weather.
"The good news is that the Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport is fully open for business at this point," said Airport Manager Mike Hall. "During the course of the year we opened pieces of the terminal as we were able to complete them. We now are open for what, at this time of the year, is the most important part of the terminal, which is our new arrival/departure concourse, and the jet bridges. The jet bridges are critical because -- I think anybody that's been here in the past few weeks has seen some bad winter storms. There's a lot of ice out on the ramp. The safety of our passengers is paramount, and they're coming and going through jet bridges now, which keeps them free of the inclement weather."
"They were terrific," Hall said. "They showed up every day. They worked hard. Their safety compliance was exceptional. Their training was exceptional. You just can't say enough good about them."
Light tubes channel sunlight into the new concourse, helping to conserve energy. With a few minor exceptions like space heaters in garage areas and ovens in the kitchens, and emergency heaters to prevent pipes from freezing in case the new geothermal system fails the entire terminal has been taken off of natural gas. The annual utility bill will be $50,000 less per year.
The old concourse had one jet-bridge and five ground gates that were simply doorways that led to the ramp. The new concourse has four jet bridges and two gates that open onto the ramp. Hall said that a few nights previous to the official opening day all four jet bridges were in use. The old concourse had a vending machine for outgoing passengers, while the new one has a beautiful bar called 'Tommy's Place' after the historic Thomas Morse Scout that was flown at the airport a century after it had been manufactured in Ithaca. In addition to food, Tommy's Place is a full bar. It is operated by the Ithaca Coffee Company, which will also be operating the café on the other side of the security wall. Both facilities have their own kitchens.
Hall says he hopes people will make the restaurant a destination, even for people who are not flying, as the old Bryants Landing was 25 years ago at the old terminal. He says Ithaca Coffee Company is a good partner because they will provide a number of 'Taste of New York' products, including local beers and wines.
Among many other new amenities are a children's play area, a lounge for active service members, and a service-dog restroom, nestled in with the Mens' and Ladies' bathrooms on the concourse side of the security line. It features a dog waste bag dispenser, plus an astro-turfed area with a fire hydrants where dogs can take care of their business.
The exit leading out of the concourse for arriving passengers is comprised of three sets of automatic doors that open as passengers approach them. While it is working smoothly now, it was not without a few glitches.The first time they turned on the door system one of its circuit boards went up in smoke. Once that was fixed they plugged it in again. TSA agents watched as a mouse ran through the first set of doors and was trapped when the doors closed. While moving through the exit a voice tells you to keep moving through, but Hall noted that the mouse didn't understand that instruction, so it ran around in circles until workmen unplugged the system and opened the doors manually.
The airport won't truly be international until the new customs facility is operational. Hall says he expects to be able to move equipment into the customs building by the end of the year, and hopes an agent will be assigned to make the facility operational by Spring. The facility will serve general aviation, being able to handle planes of up to 20 seats. If a Canadian airline initiates direct flights to Ithaca, as Hall hopes will happen at some future time, passengers will be able to be pre-cleared at larger airports when they board because the customs agent here will be authorized to receive the manifest from a pre-cleared aircraft.
"A pre-cleared airplane could come here, because we'll have an agent here that can receive it," Hall said. "Whether or not we'll get pre-cleared service... I mean, Toronto is the only realistic option. Air Canada pulled out of Syracuse and Rochester. Would they want to come into Ithaca? Maybe, and they could do that with an airliner."
"This is something Governor Cuomo set in motion," Hall said. "Without that we wouldn't be here. It's wonderful that the Governor was able to get this open in time for the peak holiday travel."
"Airports are the new front doors to regions across the state and they play a critical role ensuring our local economies are competitive in the 21st century and beyond," Cuomo said. "By transforming this airport into a state-of-the-art, international transit hub we are laying the foundation for even more tourism and business development and helping ensure the Southern Tier soars for decades to come."
Hall said the project caught the Governor's eye and won the grant because of strong community support.
"It happened with a lot of community support," he said. "We put together a very good concept, and we had support for that concept. So we were one of the six airports chosen in the Upstate Airport Competition for funds. I think it was a very good investment, because we are globally connected. You've heard me say 'We speak your language, we cook your food, we celebrate your music. You're welcome here.' You can say 'one world' says that easier -- that's why we have the world sphere outside the terminal. Having diversity gives you opportunity, inclusion harnesses that opportunity and prosperity. All humanity struggles with inclusion, and this place should be struggling with inclusion and getting better every year."
