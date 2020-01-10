Shoppers flocked to the Triphammer marketplace in the Village of Lansing Saturday for the Ithaca Farmer's Market's (IFM) inaugural day at its new winter headquarters. 28 vendors lined the atrium, and a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the market's new permanent winter headquarters.
"Saturday was busy and had great energy. Lots of customers told us they were thrilled with the new location - which makes me think we will be able to serve a new population in the Lansing/Cayuga Heights area," says Ithaca Farmers Market Marketing & Events Coordinator Laura Gallup. "A few of our vendors sold out or had their best winter market days ever! It's a great feeling to know that our customers are happy with the move."
Anticipating that its former winter location at Greenstar would no longer be available because Greenstar is also moving to a new location, IFM has been looking for a new winter location for some time. Gallup says Triphammer Marketplace perfectly fit the bill.
"The parking lot is a huge benefit - at most of our markets, we don't have such a nice place for people to park," she says. "The other benefit is that Triphammer Marketplace is already a shopping destination so we will get foot traffic from customers of Ithaca Bakery and the other shops up there. Everybody up there has been enthusiastic about us joining the party on Saturdays in the winter."
The winter Farmer's Market typically includes between 30 and 40 vendors. Local merchants offer apples, cabbage, carrots, onions, potatoes, winter squash, turnips, beets, pears, shallots, sprouts, sun chokes, rutabagas, Asian radishes, radicchio, chicory and high tunnel greens, such as kale. Cheese, eggs, cider, prepared food and artisan arts and crafts are also on sale during the winter months.
v16i2