A ribbon cutting kicked off the Winter Ithaca Farmer's market Saturday at its new home in Triphammer Marketplace in the Village of Lansing. (Left to right)Village of Lansing Mayor Don Hartill, Tompkins Chamber President Jennifer Tavares, Stick and Stone Farm farmer Chaw Chang, retired agriculture and horticulture program leader at CCE-Tompkins Monika Roth, IFM market manager Becca Rimmel, Tompkins Chamber Ambassador Heidi Goldstein, IFM Marketing Coordinator Laura Gallup