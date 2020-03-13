







v16i11

It's not too late to see Lansing High School Theater Club's production of 'Once Upon A Mattress' today and tomorrow at 7:00 in the Lansing Middle School auditorium. The musical comedy, based on 'The Princess and the Pea', is directed by Cynthia Howell, who has directed Lansing High School musicals for over 30 years.Prince Dauntless (Ryan Hsu) is looking for a bride. His incessantly talkative mother, Queen Aggravain (Audrey Lyons) who has taken over the kingdom because of a curse on King Sextimus (John Hearn), has tested and rejected a dozen girls. No one is allowed to marry until Prince Dauntless is married and it appeared that Queen Aggraain didn't want him to marry. Sir Harry (Dillon Tyler) can't marry Lady Larken (Teresa Garcia) with whom he is going to have his child, offers to the Queen that he will embark to find a suitable princess. Reluctantly she agrees.Three weeks later Sir Harry returns with Princess Winnifred the Woebegone (Fiona Lory-Moran). Prince Dauntless is smitten with the princess unlike Queen Aggravain. She isn't anything like what the Queen would approve of. The Queen determines that Princess Winnifred must pass a 'sensitivity' test to prove her purity. She conjures a test with the help of her Wizard (Sirus Desnoes) that the princess can't possibly pass. But the Princess passes the test, and hilarity ensues.